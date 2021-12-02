Health care services on, around campus

For many UH students, college is the first gateway into living away from home. This often comes with the added responsibility for students to take better charge of their health care.

Here are some of the many health care services offered on and around UH to aid students in their health care journey.

UH Student Health Center

For general, non-emergent wraparound health care services, the UH Health Center is a starting point. Their services are offered to students, who can be treated by board-certified physicians, nurse practitioners and registered nurses.

They provide primary care, orthopedic and psychiatric services to all students and faculty, as well as specialized advising and care.

Appointments can be made either through the healthy Coog 24/7 patient portal, or by phone. Payment is due at the time of visit, and patients are expected to arrive at least 15 minutes prior to their scheduled appointment for check-in.

Campus Smiles

Campus Smiles is an on-campus dental clinic. They are open to all UH students, faculty and staff, providing dental care by licensed dentists and professionals.

They offer regular check-ups, restorative procedures such as fillings and crowns, whitening services, orthodontic treatments, and more. Walk-ins are accepted, however, appointments are highly recommended.

A dental exam is required prior to the first visit to establish a patient record.

University Eye Institute

The University Eye Institute is located on the UH main campus, provides world class eye care to UH students and faculty.

“We primarily do specialty care, and comprehensive eye exams for those that need it,” said associate dean for clinical operations Andrew Archila. “We have a full optical service where we fabricate glasses on-site depending on the patient’s prescription level.”

Additionally, the eye institute sells eye contact lenses and designer glasses on campus for a reasonable price. Appointments can be made through phone where staff can redirect patients to the right clinic.

They also have pop-ups near the Student Center during lunchtime where they sell a variety of different sunglasses and provide additional information about their services.

CAPS

It is not at all uncommon to feel stressed and overwhelmed with the responsibilities of being a college student. UH Counseling and Psychological Services is a great step to help students navigate this difficult chapter and take better control of their lives.

They offer a variety of services to best fit students’ needs, including individual and couples therapy, group therapy and single session therapy. Students like public policy graduate student Kashif Naqvi recommend CAPS.

Baylor Teen Health Clinic

While not affiliated with UH, the Baylor Teen Health Clinic provides accessible services to residents of Harris county, and is located right on Cullen. They are best known for providing pregnancy testing, family planning, and STD education for teens aged 13-24.

Their teen services are confidential and free, so they are a great option for any UH student looking for preventative reproductive healthcare services in the area. Medical treatments can also be provided through the clinic’s pharmacy.

[email protected]