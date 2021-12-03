UH cruises past Bryant in 67 point victory

UH men’s basketball flexed its muscle on Friday night at Fertitta Center, dominating Bryant 111-44 highlighted by five Cougars finishing with double-digit points.

The Cougars met an aggressive defensive press from the Bulldogs to start off the game and a Bryant starting lineup that included four guards.

The Cougars responded to the four-guard press by relying on inside offense, which saw senior Fabian White Jr. and senior Kyler Edwards combine for the team’s first 15 points.

The Cougar defense held the Bulldogs to just 25.9 percent shooting in the first half, complemented by the offensive 63.9 field goal percentage.

Holding the Bulldogs to just two points in the final five minutes of the half, the Cougars went up 52-21 after sophomore guard Tramon Mark hit a buzzer-beater at the end of the first half.

UH men’s basketball continued their relentless attack in the second half, with a 19-3 run giving the Cougars a 52-point lead midway through the second half.

The Cougars closed out their performance with sophomore guard Ryan Elvin scoring five of the team’s 10 final points.

Three of the five Cougar starters finished with more than ten points as five players total finished with double-digits.

Mark, who came off the bench led the way with 22 points followed by graduate center Josh Carlton’s 17 points.

White finished with 16 points while junior guard Marcus Sasser and Edwards each added 12 points.

