Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Men's Basketball

No. 14 UH crushes Alcorn State for fourth straight win

By December 6, 2021

UH's Josh Carlton throws down a two-handed slam in the first half of the Cougars victory over Alcorn State on Monday night at Fertitta Center. | Steven Paultani/The Cougar

No. 14 Houston improved to 8-1 Monday night after a 77-45 blowout win over Alcorn State at Fertitta Center.

The Cougars got off to a slow start, going 2 for 10  from the field to begin the game.

UH’s sloppy play continued until around the eight minute mark of the first half, allowing Alcorn State to stay within striking distance.

Senior center Josh Carlton provided a spark off the bench with 10 first half points on a perfect 4 for 4 shooting.

A 20-7 run to end the first half gave the Cougars a 20 point advantage going into the locker room.

Junior guard Marcus Sasser had a game-high 11 first half points.

The Cougars opened up the second half with an 8-0 run, increasing the lead to 28.

UH would not let up, continuing to pile onto its lead throughout the remainder of the game.

Sophomore guard Tramon Mark led the way, scoring 13 of his 18 game-high points in the second half.

Sophomore guard Jamal Shead dished out 11 assists while committing zero turnovers to go along with his five points and five rebounds.

Sasser finished with 17 points and six steals.

[email protected]

