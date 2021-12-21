Hill’s near double-double powers UH past Texas A&M-CC

The Houston women’s basketball team won its fourth-straight game as it cruised past Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 78-51 at home on Tuesday.

Senior forward Tatyana Hill had herself a day and led the charge on both ends of the court as she finished one rebound shy of a double-double as she recorded 15 points and nine rebounds before fouling out late in the fourth quarter.

The Cougars jumped out the gate with a quick 6-2 lead before the Islanders rode an 8-0 run to lead 10-6 midway through the first quarter.

The lead would not last long for the Islanders, as the Cougars would close out the first quarter with a 17-2 run to lead 23-12 heading into the second quarter.

Eight players got on the scoresheet for the Cougars in the first quarter, as junior forward Bria Patterson led with six points.

A slow start to the second quarter resulted in a low scoring period for both teams, as the Cougars outscored the Islanders 7-6 in just over five minutes of play.

Nearing the end of the quarter, the Cougars jumped out to a late 11-3 run to lead 41-21 at the half.

Patterson led all scorers at the half with 10 points while Hill gathered nine points and seven rebounds.

At the start of the third quarter, the Islanders found some momentum and opened the half with an 8-2 run to force a Cougars timeout and cut the deficit to 14 points at 43-29.

UH broke a 3:12 scoreless run and found its way back into the game, closing out the third quarter on a 7-0 run to lead 56-35 for its second 20-point lead of the game.

Hill led all scorers at the end of the third quarter with 11 points.

In the fourth quarter, the Cougars’ maintained their distance from the Islanders as graduate guard Eryka Sidney stepped into the game and hit two-consecutive 3-pointers to boost the Cougars’ lead at 68-44 and end all hopes for an Islanders comeback.

Patterson finished the game with 10 points and one rebound as all players for UH recorded at least one point in the game.

Graduate guard Julia Blackshell-Fair finished the game with four points, four rebounds and eight assists.

