UH swimming and diving pick up victory over SMU, Rice

In its first competition in 2022, the Houston swimming and diving team opened up competition in the spring semester with a win over SMU and Rice.

The Cougars outscored the Mustangs by a score of 167.00 – 118.00 while picking up another victory over the Owls with a score of 181.00 – 104.00.

The meet marked Senior Day for the swimming and diving team, with the team’s seniors, Rachel Hicks, Shayla Erickson and Hannah Esopenko enjoying a tribute to their time and accomplishments spent with the team.

Along with honoring the team’s seniors, the 2020 team was awarded their rings for winning the American Athletic Conference championship.

For the second meet this season, sophomore Emilia Waters was able to hit a zone cut on both the 1-meter and 3-meter dives.

The Cougars will look to finish their season campaign strong on Jan. 22 when they return home to face Tulane.

UH now have two meets remaining on the season with the last taking place on Feb. 4 at the CRWC Natatorium.

UH is nearing the conference championships, which it has won for five consecutive seasons and are looking for a sixth.

[email protected]