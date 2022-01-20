UH, H-E-B Pharmacy partner for COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The University has partnered with HEB Pharmacy to provide COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, free of charge, to all faculty, staff and students.

The vaccines and boosters will be given out on Jan. 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the M.D Anderson Library.

“To keep yourself and others safe and healthy, I encourage you to take advantage of this convenient opportunity to get vaccinated here on campus,” said assistant vice president for student affairs Suzy Harrington.

This partnership with HEB pharmacy is not the first of its kind, with other vaccination events hosted alongside the school last year.

She encourages everyone who is interested in this clinic to take advantage of this opportunity and to schedule the appointment through the portal.

[email protected]