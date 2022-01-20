UH women’s basketball suffers fourth straight conference loss

The Houston women’s basketball team suffered its fourth straight loss in American Athletic Conference play, falling to Cincinnati 71-56 on Wednesday at Fertitta Center.

The first quarter was an early indication of how the rest of this game would play out.

The Cougars shot 29 percent from the field this quarter scoring only 11 points compared to the Bearcats’ 26 points on 63 percent shooting.

However, the second quarter seemed more promising for the Cougars.

UH went on a 9-0 run in the early minutes of the quarter sparked by a second chance layup scored by junior guard Tiara Young. This run helped the Cougars cut the deficit down to 11 heading into the second half.

Despite the Cougars’ second quarter offensive push, the Cincinnati seemed unphased and went on an 11-0 run in the third quarter.

While the Bearcats offense exploded this quarter, the Cougars struggled to get the ball rolling.

UH failed to make a single shot from the field for over seven minutes in the quarter.

The Cougar’s issues on offense sent them into the fourth with an 18 point deficit.

The Cougars tried to turn it around in the final quarter and managed to cut the Bearcats lead down to 10. But this was with just over a minute left in the game and by then the Bearcats lead was secure.

Despite solid offensive efforts in the second and the fourth quarters, inconsistency on the offensive end led to the Cougars’ fourth straight loss.

Senior forward Tatyana Hill posted a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds.

