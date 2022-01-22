No. 10 UH smacks East Carolina, remains perfect in AAC play

Houston reminded the rest of the American Athletic Conference that it is still the team to beat, as the 10th ranked Cougars put an absolute beatdown on East Carolina on their way to a 79-36 victory on Saturday night at Fertitta Center.

With the win, senior forward Fabian White Jr. became the Fertitta Center’s winningest player with his 45th win inside the arena.

The game was practically over just eight minutes in as the Cougars found themselves up 21 points after starting the game with two huge scoring runs, 10-0 and 13, that were broken up by a singular East Carolina basket.

The Cougars continue to steamroll the Pirates in one of the most dominant first halves in college basketball this season, holding ECU to 3 for 26 from the field.

UH senior guard Kyler Edwards outscored the entire ECU team in the first half with his 17 points as the Cougars took a 44-14 lead into the half. UH’s 14 allowed first half points marked the third-lowest scoring mark in program history that the Cougars have held an opponent to in a single half.

The second half was the same story as UH continued to force its will on both ends of the court.

Graduate guard Taze Moore put the exclamation mark on the Cougars’ dominant night, slamming home a thunderous two-handed dunk in the game’s closing minutes.

UH’s 36 points allowed is the third-fewest points ever given up in an AAC game.

Edwards finished with his third consecutive 20-plus point outing, scoring 25 points while also pulling down eight rebounds and dishing out seven assists.

Senior center Josh Carlton scored 14 points to go along with nine rebounds and three blocks.

With the win, UH improves to 6-0 in AAC play.

