UH swimming and diving defeats Tulane

The Houston swimming and diving team took down conference opponent Tulane 179.00 – 121.00 in the Cougars’ final meet prior to the American Athletic Conference championships.

In the 200-meter medley relay, sophomore Katie Power, freshman Henrietta Fangli, freshman Adelaide Meuter and freshman Emma Wright set the pace with a time of 1:43.65.

Additionally, Power won the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 1:50.95.

The Cougars had other first-place finishers, including senior Rachel Hicks in the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 24 seconds and junior Chase Farris won the 3-meter diving competition with a total score of 357.38.

Sophomore Emilia Waters took first in the 1-meter diving event with a score of 292.43.

The Cougars will move on to the conference tournament in Dallas, looking to win their sixth straight conference championship.

