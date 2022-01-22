side bar
logo
Sunday, January 23, 2022

Sports

UH swimming and diving defeats Tulane

By January 22, 2022

Juana Garcia/The Cougar

Juana Garcia/The Cougar

The Houston swimming and diving team took down conference opponent Tulane 179.00 – 121.00 in the Cougars’ final meet prior to the American Athletic Conference championships. 

In the 200-meter medley relay, sophomore Katie Power, freshman Henrietta Fangli, freshman Adelaide Meuter and freshman Emma Wright set the pace with a time of 1:43.65. 

Additionally, Power won the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 1:50.95.

The Cougars had other first-place finishers, including senior Rachel Hicks in the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 24 seconds and junior Chase Farris won the 3-meter diving competition with a total score of 357.38. 

Sophomore Emilia Waters took first in the 1-meter diving event with a score of 292.43.

The Cougars will move on to the conference tournament in Dallas, looking to win their sixth straight conference championship.

[email protected]

Tags: , , , ,


Back to Top ↑
  • COVID-19

  • Sign up for our Email Edition

  • Follow us on Twitter

  • Polls

    How are your classes going so far?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

Contact the editor with questions, comments and concerns.



Back to Top ↑