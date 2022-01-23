UH track and field win three first-place medals at Red Raider Invitational

The UH track and field team completed its involvement at the Red Raider Invitational on Friday, finishing with three first-place wins.

In the women’s weight throw, graduate student Priscilla Adejokun picked up the first medal of the day as she placed first with a throw of 21.95 meters.

Her throw bested second-place by 1.17 meters as she picked up her second first-place finish in the event in as many weeks.

Senior Nu’uausala Tuilefano managed to finish in fifth-place in the finals as she recorded a throw of 18.03 meters for the event.

The second first-place finish of the day came via junior Brandon Segreaves in the men’s one-mile final where he posted a time of 4:17.20.

The win marked the second consecutive week that Seagreaves picked up a victory in an event final while senior Devin Vallejo-Bannister ended the event in fifth place at 4:19.63.

In the men’s triple jump, junior Jadon Brome grabbed the Cougars their third first-place finish on the day with a jump of 15.50 meters.

Brome’s second victory of the season was followed by sophomore Caleb Malbrough and junior Quinton Stringfellow, who finished fourth and fifth in the event with jumps of 14.77 and 14.69 meters.

The men’s 4×400 relay team picked up a second-place finish in the final with a time of 3:07.09 led by graduate students Tyrell Valentine and Quivell Jordan, sophomore Shaun Maswanganyi, and freshman Trey Johnson.

In the men’s pole vault, Christian Sampy recorded a second-place finish in the final with a height of 5.23 meters while graduate student Ben Percefull picked up a fourth-place finish at 5.13 meters.

The UH track and field team’s next competition will see them return home where they will host the Houston G5 & Super 22 Invitational from Jan. 28-29 at Yeoman Fieldhouse.

[email protected]