‘Stop HB25 Rally’ attracts dozens against Texas’ anti-transgender bill

The Student Government Association held the “Stop HB25 Rally” on Thursday, to protest a bill in the Texas legislature that targets transgender youth in the state.

The bill, which went into effect on Jan. 18, disallows students from competing in sports that align with their gender identity in K-12 schools. SGA passed a first reading of a resolution opposing the bill at the Wednesday meeting.

“The bill was written for the purpose of making a provocative agenda to spite the people of Texas,” said SGA’s bill author and chief of staff Brett Bonneté. “There’s no accountability for what they’re doing, which is why we’re here.”

UH Democrats showed up to the rally to show their support against the bill.

“We’re here because we believe that trans kids are kid, and they deserve rights just like every other,” UH Democrats communications director Sydney Young. “They shouldn’t be discriminated based on their gender, sexual orientation or anything like that.”

