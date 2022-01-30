UH track and field dominated G5 & Super 22 Invitational

The Houston track and field team finished its two-day participation in the G5 & Super 22 Invitational on Saturday, ending the competition with a plethora of first-place finishes and a new school record.

In the women’s 60-meter, sophomore sprinter Camille Rutherford took first place with a 7.31 in the final. Her win included besting two former Olympians in the finals.

Senior Maddy Castleberry clocked the best time in the American Athletic Conference in the women’s 5K, finishing with a career-best 17:36:73.

In the men’s one mile, UH senior Devin Vallejo-Bannister also took the top time, clocking a career-best 4:09:94.

UH grabbed yet another first place finish in the women’s pole vault, where graduate student Sarah Howe took first with a 3.81 mark.

In the men’s 60 meter hurdles, senior DJ Akindele and freshman Devion Wilson both finished in the top four, clocking in at second and fourth, respectively.

UH had three athletes finish in the top 10 of the men’s weighted throw, led by graduate student Miles Marhofer’s 19.06 mark. Marhofer’s mark places second in the American Conference.

UH took another day one top two finish in the men’s 5K, where junior Brandon Seagreaves finished in second place and with the sixth best time in the American Conference.

Day one if the invitation was rounded out by several more top-five finishes, including in the women’s one mile, women’s 60 meter hurdles and men’s long jump.

Senior Nu’uausala Tuilefano led the way for the Cougars on day two, setting a new school record in the women’s shot put. Her 17.10 mark sits at top five in the nation.

In the women’s triple jump, junior Destiny Lawrence grabbed another first place finish for UH with a 12.51 mark.

Junior Christyan Sampy finished in second place in the men’s pole vault with a 5.36m mark. Sampy ranks top 15 in the nation.

UH grabbed two more second place finishes in men’s field events as junior Jadon Brome and senior Mustafa Fall finished with their marks in the triple jump and shot put, respectively.

The Cougars finished with three of the top five times in the men’s 200 meter, including senior Jordan Booker’s 21.24 first-place time.

In the men’s 4×400 relay, two UH teams finished with the top two times, and a UH team also took the top spot in the men’s distance relay, as well.

The Cougars hope to continue their success at the Charlie Thomas Invitational at Texas A&M, a two-day event from Feb. 4-5.

