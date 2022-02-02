UH tennis comes up short against TCU

UH tennis came up short against TCU in Fort Worth at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center Tuesday afternoon, losing 4-0 against the Horned Frogs, falling to 1-2 in the spring season.

The afternoon began with doubles play, where the Cougars were able to seize some early momentum after a big win from the pair junior Azul Pedemonti and freshman Maria Dzemeshkevich over TCU seniors Aleksa Cveticanin and Stevie Kennedy.

Unfortunately for the UH tennis team, the momentum wasn’t enough and they went on to lose the remaining matches.

Freshman Elena Trencheva and senior Sophie Gerits fell to TCU sophomore Isabel Pascual and senior Addy Guevara 6-3 shortly after Pedemonti and Dzemeshkevich’s win.

In the tie-breaker to earn the doubles point, the sophomore pair of Blanca Cortijo Parreno and Laura Slisane fell in a tight 7-5 battle against freshman Jade Otway and graduate student Alisa Soloveva, giving the lead to the Horned Frogs early.

Singles play proved to be too much for UH as the Horned Frogs won the first three matches needed to secure the 4-0 win.

Otway quickly defeated Parreno 6-2, 6-1 first. Soon after Gerits fell to Cveticanin 6-1, 6-3 and the Horned Frogs officially secured the win after Dzemeshkevich fell to Soloveva 6-3, 6-4.

Sophomore Gabriela Giraldo was the only Cougar to take a set in singles, she led 6-2, 5-2 when the day was called, leaving a potential win for UH on the table.

