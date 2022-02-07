UH track and field shines at Charlie Thomas Invitational

The Houston track and field team continued its run of success, including setting a new meet record in the men’s distance medley relay, over the weekend at the Charlie Thomas Invitational in College Station.

Houston’s performance at the Invitational was highlighted by a meet record time of 9:48.57 in the men’s distance medley relay set by the team of junior Brandon Seagreaves, freshman Adam Mason, senior Christian Gilmore and senior Devin Vallejo-Bannister. Gilmore also finished first in the men’s 800 meter with a season-best 1:52.11 time.

In the women’s weight throw graduate student Priscilla Adejokun earned first with a new personal best 22.09 throw. Junior Destiny Lawrence took first place in the women’s triple jump with a season-best 12.68-meter jump.

In the men’s 4×400 meter relay, a UH team took second place with a season-best 3:06.28 time that places the relay team in the top ten in the nation.

In the 60 meter, senior Jordan Booker finished in second place in the men’s contest while sophomore Camille Rutherford finished second in the women’s contest.

Senior Benjamin Okafor finished in second place in the men’s long jump and remains within the top 50 in the nation. Freshman Alexis Tilford-Rutherford took second place in the women’s side of the long jump.

[email protected]