UH Parking and Transportation to roll out virtual permits

Starting in the fall semester of 2022, UH Parking and Transportation will be rolling out virtual parking permits, according to an email sent to the UH community.

Instead of using a physical parking tag to access garages and lot parking, license plates will serve as permits.

There is currently a hands-free option in place for those with a garage or gated lot permit and a toll tag.

UH Parking will hold informational sessions to explain how the new system will work, three of which are taking place virtually Feb. 14, Feb. 23 and Feb. 24.