UH men’s golf, Alexander Frances finish first at Border Olympics

The UH men’s golf team went full swing at the Border Olympics with a dominating first-place team performance and a score of 852 (-12).

Senior Alexander Frances finished atop the individual leaderboards and grabbed his first collegiate win over teammate and graduate Andrew Gibson in the second hole of the playoff as both finished with a 209 (-7).

In the first round, Frances led the way with the lowest score of the day for the Cougars at 69 to place him fourth overall on the leaderboards.

Gibson came right behind with a score of 70 on his first round to place him tied for fifth followed by junior Marcus Wochner scoring a 72 and sitting in a tie for 16th.

Senior Braxton Watkins hit a 72 to finish his first round in a tie for 25th-place while junior Austyn Reily rounded out the day for the Cougars scoring a 78 to place him in a tie for 67th-place heading into the second round.

Round two saw Gibson stand out with the lowest score of the day as he posted a 69 to boost him up to a tie for third place.

Frances needed one more stroke over his first-round performance as he settled for a 70 to join Gibson in a tie for third.

Watkins and Reily both posted 72 in their respective second rounds to slide to a tie for 13th and for 38th-place.

Wochner required one more stroke from his first round as he scored a 73 to move into a tie for 13th along with Watkins. UH men’s golf still led in first in the team standings heading into the final round.

On the third and last round, Frances and Gibson both met in a tie for first place in the individual leaderboards after each scored a 70.

A score of 71 for Watkins boosted him into a tie for sixth place, while Wochner’s 74 moved him into a tie for 12th, and Reily’s 81 dropped him into a tie for 55th to end the three rounds of competition.

After defeating Gibson in the second hole of the first-place playoff, Frances won an individual title for UH for the first time since Pryce Beshoory won at the Colin Montgomery Invitational in February of 2018.

The UH men’s golf team will now travel south of the border when they compete in the Cabo Collegiate from Feb. 27 to March 1 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

