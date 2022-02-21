Previewing state races on your upcoming Election Day ballot

This year marks yet another election season, with some races in the state happening later this year.

If you live near the University, you have 88 races to make decisions about. From the races as small as one of your many district judges, to your choosing the person representing your party in the race for Governor, there are many decisions to make as a voter on March 1.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the state races on your ballot this Election Day.

Texas Governor

Wrapping up his second four year term, Texas’ current Gov. Greg Abbott is running once again for his seat at the Capitol. On the Republican side, some notable challengers include former state senator Don Huffines and former chair of the state’s republican party Allen West.

Former presidential and U.S. senate candidate Beto O’Rourke is currently leading the polls in the Democratic primaries. He’s currently being challenged by three businessmen, and one former reporter and public school teacher.

Texas Lieutenant Governor

Dan Patrick currently serves as the state’s lieutenant governor, and plans to run for another term. He is being challenged by four other candidates who have not held public office before.

Former Texas House representative Michelle Beckley, attorney Carla Brailey and auditor Mike Collier are running in the Democratic primary.

Texas Attorney General

As the key legal adviser to the state, current Attorney General Ken Paxton is running once again for his seat, despite being accused of bribery and abuse of office. Challenging him are current Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, former Texas Supreme Court member Eva Guzman and Texas congressman Louie Gohmert Jr.

Within the Democratic primary, former Harris County district attorney Mike Fields is joined by four other law professionals who have not yet held office in this race.

Texas Commissioner of the General Land Office

The sitting GLO commissioner is running for state attorney general, so there is no incumbent in this race. This race is important this year since the GLO is in charge of the state’s oil and gas production, and was blamed for the mass power outages around Winter Storm Uri last year.

On the GOP side, eight candidates are running for this office, none of which have had experience in a political seat. The same goes for the four democratic candidates running for this office.

Texas Supreme Court Justices

Three justices’ terms are expiring; Rebecca Huddle, Debra Lehrmann and Evan Young. All three are running for their seats once again, but only Young will be facing a primary election. He’s being challenged by Texas’ Fifth District Court of Appeals Judge David Schenck.

To access a personalized sample ballot for your party, visit Vote411.

