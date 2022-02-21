UHPD ceremonially swears in 10-year-old boy battling cancer

UHPD held a ceremonial swearing-in for a 10-year-old boy battling cancer in partnership with UH-Downtown and UH-Clear Lake precincts on Monday.

Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel has been battling terminal brain and spinal cancer, receiving numerous treatments.

“It’s definitely an awakening for a lot of people,” said Theodis Daniel, DJ’s father. “ The support is everywhere. He’s touching the minds and hearts of everyone because people have kind of forgotten how to give compassion carefully, in this last year too.”



For Theodis, DJ’s health has been a learning experience for him as well as shaped his outlook on life and being a parent, he said. However, DJ doesn’t let his condition take away from regular childhood activities.

UHPD Capt. Brett Collier, Russell Miller from UHCL and Casey Davis of UHD rewarded DJ with various gifts, including a personal badge, honorary certificates and a chance to ride in the police lift with his siblings.

DJ’s family says he is a strong kid who is excited about every opportunity to meet people and make others come together in happy settings.

“It’s always great to just share his dreams,” said assistant chief Chandra Johnson. “It’s good for us to help him in the time that he has to reach those goals. We always support the community and people outside of it.”

