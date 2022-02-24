UH women’s basketball dominates Temple

The UH women’s basketball team was able to bounce back from its recent loss against Tulane with an 80-60 win against Temple on Wednesday night at Fertitta Center to get the Cougars back to .500 on the season.

The Cougars opened the game firing on all cylinders, scoring 19 points in the first quarter.

Sophomore guard Laila Blair led the offensive efforts once again, scoring seven points in the first and 18 on the night.

The second quarter was when things began to slow down. The Owls and the Cougars both held each other to 14 points. UH had a four-point lead at the end of the first half.

After the break, the Cougars came out even more aggressive on offense than they had in the first, amassing a 25 point total while holding the Owls to just 12.

The Cougars had a 17 point lead with just one quarter left and continued to build on that lead, scoring 22 points in the fourth.

The Cougars’ strong offensive performance wasn’t the only factor that contributed to their success on the court.

UH also made its presence known on the opposite end of the floor with six blocks and 12 steals for the game.

Junior guard Britney Onyeje set the tone on defense, with five steals and a block in the game.

Junior forward Bria Patterson scored 13 points and junior guard Tiara Young scored 10 points.

