Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Softball

UH softball wraps up play at Houston Tournament

UH softball second baseman Becca Schulte hit her third home run of the season in the Cougars' win over Texas A&M CC on Saturday. | James Mueller/The Cougar

The UH softball team wrapped up its competition in the Houston Tournament as the Cougars went 2-3 over the weekend including a game cancellation against Houston Baptist University due to weather.

Friday (Doubleheader)

Northern Colorado

The Cougars opened the tournament with a close victory over Northern Colorado in the first game of their Friday doubleheader.

The Bears took a 2-0 lead in the first two innings before sophomore infielder Amanda Carden saw her chance with a fielding error and cut UH’s deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the second.

A two-run double response from UNC widened the gap between the teams at 4-1.

UH responded with a five-run third inning to take its first lead of the game at 6-2 heading into the fourth inning.

After two more runs for the Cougars in the bottom of the fourth inning and a scoreless fifth for both teams, Northern Colorado edged closer and cut the Cougar lead to  8-6 with a two-run single in the top of the sixth.

A bases-loaded walk marked another run for the Cougars in the bottom of the sixth to make it 9-6.

The Bears failed to score in the top of the seventh as the Cougars took the victory 9-6.

Lamar

Weather played a large role in the early going as the score sat at 0-0 through three innings.

A wild pitch and walk with bases-loaded put Lamar on the board at 2-0 to open the scoring.

The Cougars responded with two runs to tie the game in the next frame before freshman third baseman Ja’Naiya Thomas doubled straight down the right-field line to take a 3-2 lead for the Cougars.

Following a quiet fifth and sixth inning, Lamar took the lead back 5-3 after multiple walks and errors by UH.

A solo home run by freshman infielder Kylee Gibson cut the deficit to one before a double from senior outfielder Bethany Busch brought senior shortstop Rock Benavides to home plate to the game at 5-5 and push into extra innings.

Lamar was able to break away from the tie in the top of the eighth with a double down the inner field line bringing the score to 6-5.

The Cougars did not score and lost 6-5 to close the first day of the tournament.

Saturday

Texas A&M Corpus Christi

After two runs in the first inning by Texas A&M Corpus Christi, the Cougars came out hot with five runs including a three-run home run by graduate student infielder Becca Schulte to lead 5-2.

The game turned quiet through the sixth inning with both teams securing only one more to go into the seventh at 6-3.

Texas A&M Corpus Christi sparked a five-run comeback in the top of the seventh inning, starting with a solo-homerun and a bases-loaded walk that brought the score to 6-5.

The team followed this with two runs on an error and an RBI that ended the top of the seventh 8-6.

UH was able to bring the score a bit closer with an RBI by Gibson, but the comeback bid came up short as the Cougars dropped the game 8-7 late to the Islanders.

HBU

The Cougars were originally scheduled to play a second game on Saturday against HBU, but it was canceled due to inclement weather.

Sunday (Doubleheader)

Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Sunday’s first game started out as a pitching duel with several errors in the mix. 

The Cougars’ momentum in the fourth inning broke through in the fifth with a ground ball to the outfield by Carden to score the first run of the game.

Busch followed with an RBI double before a single by senior catcher Kati Ray Brown brought Busch to home plate for another run.

The Cougars’ streak ended strong with a line drive by freshman first baseman LA Matthews for a total of four runs in the inning. 

Texas A&M was able to get an RBI in the sixth, but could not score more as the Cougars won 4-1.

HBU

UH was held scoreless runs in its second game of the day against with a 7-0 loss against HBU

After a quiet first two innings, HBU broke the game open with a bases-loaded walk in the third.

A direct hit of the ball into Todd’s hand resulted in a pitching change to freshman right-hand pitcher Hannah Blincoe in the top of the sixth.

HBU extended its lead with a line drive into the left-center field that resulted in another run. 

A missed Benavides dive on a single right up the middle resulted in two runs for the Huskies as the inning ended 5-0.

In the top of the seventh, HBU hit another single up the middle to push the score to 6-0.

UH almost turned a double play to end the inning, but a late tag allowed a seventh run of the night for the Huskies.

HBU closed out the game in the bottom of the seventh to wrap up the tournament for UH.

