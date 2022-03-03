UH men’s golf takes a tie for ninth at Cabo Collegiate

The UH men’s golf team capped off its time at the Cabo Collegiate with a tie for ninth-place with a score of 840 (-12).

Senior Alexander Frances led the way for the Cougars after finishing in a tie for third on the individual leaderboards at 201 (-12).

Day one saw Frances record the only score under par of the first round with a 69 to start him off in a tie for 19th-place.

The next best score of the first round came from senior Braxton Watkins with a 1-over 72 to place him in a tie for 44th.

Senior Andrew Gibson needed one more stroke as he posted a 73 to sit in a tie for 52nd.

To round out the first round, juniors Marcus Wochner and Austyn Reily hit for 75 and 82 and finished tied for 62nd and 76th respectively.

The second round was highlighted by Frances’ score of 66, one of the lowest of the round as he propelled himself into a tie for fourth overall.

Reily stunned the scorecards after recoering from his first round 82 with a second round 68 to boost him up to a tie 69th-place.

Watkins improved from his first round score and posted a 69 to move ten spots up into a tie for 34th-place.

Wochner took four less strokes from day one to day two, recording a par-71 to improve to a tie for 55th.

Gibson dropped a higher score than his previous as he hit a 75 to sit in a tie for 63rd-place heading into the final round.

In the third round, Wochner posted the lowest score of the round and tournament for the Cougars with a 65 to take a 35th-place finish.

Frances impressed once again as he matched his previous score of 66 to end the tournament in a tie for third-place.

Watkins finished the competition on even with a par-71 to grab a tie for 38th-place while Gibson recorded another 75 to end his tournament in a tie for 70th.

Reily capped off the round with a 75 to finish tied for 72nd.

The Cougars will now return home when they take part in the Colin Montgomerie HBU Husky Invitational on March 7-8 in Spring.

