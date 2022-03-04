UH law alumnus gives back to alma mater, community

UH law alumnus Victor Wright devotes himself to both his alma mater and community, holding multiple leadership positions in several organizations, making him a mentor and inspiration to many aspiring law students.

Wright is the immediate past president of the UH Law Alumni Association and a member of the Black Law Alumni Steering Committee. He also acts as a mentor to a handful of UH law students.

“I also currently serve as Chair of the Houston Law Review Board of Directors,” Wright said. “Which is the alumni board that oversees and serves as an advisory board to the student-run editorial board, and on the Houston Law Foundation Board of Directors.”

Attending the University from 1995 through 1998, while on active duty with the U.S. Air Force, Wright was involved in many student organizations during his time at UH, such as the Houston Law Review and Black Law Students Association, connecting him to many life-long friends and colleagues.

“I actually attended the Law Center while I was still on active duty with the United States Air Force,” Wright said. “So I was on an Air Force scholarship while I was a law student and that made for some interesting conversations whenever I wore my uniform to class.”

Between Wright’s attendance at UH and his time in service of the Air Force, he described one of his biggest challenges being the single exams held at the end of the semester instead of receiving the traditional feedback loop of more frequent tests and other projects throughout. This made him rely on his dedication to the legal craft.

“This process requires a lot of discipline and time spent devoted to learning the law, which some colloquially say is a jealous mistress,” Wright said.

Despite relying on a single test a semester to pass, Wright found his community here at campus, connecting with peer mentors to help guide him through his collegiate career and leave him well equipped.

“From the time I applied to the school, received my acceptance letter from the Office of Admissions, attended new student orientation where I met second and third-year law students willing to mentor and guide me and all the way through to the day of law school graduation,” Wright said. “I felt that the school did a great job in ensuring that I felt welcomed and had access to all of the resources I needed to become a successful attorney.”

He now serves as director of Global Labor and Employment Law at KBR Inc, a publicly-traded global service provider of science, technology and engineering solutions to many governments and companies.

“In this role, I lead, manage and direct the delivery of all labor and employment law, and employment litigation legal support services for more than 29,000 employees globally across KBR’s Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions business segments,” Wright said.

With over 25 years of experience in his career field, Wright notes how the UH Law Center was beneficial to creating the foundation for his success. It helped him establish himself as a prominent figure, not just among his alumni peers, but also in the Houston law scene.

“The law school experience helped to further shape and sharpen my time management skills, discipline and perseverance,” Wright said. “(All of) which have certainly helped me in my legal career during the time when I served on active duty with the Air Force as a military attorney.”

