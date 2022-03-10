side bar
Friday, March 11, 2022

Sports

UH women’s basketball eliminated in AAC semifinal by USF

By March 10, 2022

Sophomore guard Laila Blair finished the game with 25 points for her third straight 20+ point game of the AAC Tournament. | Sean Thomas/The Cougar

The UH women’s basketball tournament run came to an end after a 58-50 loss against second-seed South Florida in the American Athletic Conference Championship semifinals.

The first quarter started with a shootout from behind the arc between both teams, but then quickly shifted into a struggle to find more offense for the remainder of the period.

The Bulls led at the end of the first with a score of 15-10 after going 9-9 from the free-throw line.

The Cougars kept it close but shot a cold 28 percent from the field.

In the second quarter, UH kept up with USF and cut the deficit to a one-point game at 19-18.

The Bulls countered with a 6-0 to grow their lead to 25-18 as UH entered a four-minute scoring drought.

Rowdy and active defense at both ends of the court normalized long-scoring droughts throughout the first half for both teams.

However, the Bulls held a 32-24 lead at the half despite the struggles.

Sophomore Guard Laila Blair led UH with 13 first-half points while the Bulls were led by junior guard Sydney Harvey and junior guard Elisa Pizan with ten points and eight points apiece. 

The Cougars couldn’t find a rhythm in the first half as the UH offense shot 30 percent from the field.

The third quarter started with the Bulls extending their lead to double-digits at 37-24 after another 5-0 run. 

The Bulls’ stout defensive efforts denied the Cougars any offense and suffocated their play throughout much of the third quarter.

USF ended the quarter with a 45-32 lead as it limited the UH women’s basketball team to eight points in the period.

In the fourth quarter, the Cougars pushed late to cut the deficit to 53-43 with three minutes to go.

Despite last-ditch efforts to salvage its season, UH fell short as time expired on the game and the conference tournament run.

Blair led UH with her third straight 20+ point game in the tournament with 25 points.

The Bulls shot 90 percent from the free-throw line, going 20-for-22 in the game. 

Senior forward Bethy Mununga would also tie her own record with a game-high 18 rebounds vs UH.

The Cougars now wait to see if their team is selected to go to the NCAA Tournament or the NIT.

[email protected]

