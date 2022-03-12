Walk-off grand slam leads UH softball split in Boise State doubleheader

The Houston softball team split a doubleheader against Boise State at home on Friday capped off by a walk-off grand slam victory in nine innings.

Game One

UH opened up the scoring with an RBI from graduate infielder Becca Schulte at the bottom of the first.

Schulte returned and scored a second RBI in the bottom of the third to move the score 2-0.

Freshman infielder Ja’Naiya Thomas hit her double off the wall giving way for senior Kati Ray Brown to make it home from second.

Junior infielder Britaney Shaw followed Thomas with an RBI and the third ended 4-0.

Although Boise State had no runs in the first three innings, they cut their deficit in half with a two-run home run by Alison Seng bringing the score 4-2 in the top of the fourth.

Shortly after an RBI single in the top of the fifth, the Broncos took advantage of a wild pitch and caught up to UH at 4-4.

A two-run home run extended Boise State’s lead to 6-4, and an RBI single in the top of the sixth would push the lead to 7-4.

No runs for the Cougars in the bottom of the seventh inning secured a victory in the first of two games against the Broncos.

Game Two

Following a quick cool-off, both teams went right back to the field to play a second game that lasted three hours.

Boise State started the game with a home run by Kelsey Hall in the top of the first inning.

A pitcher’s duel led both teams to record only one hit each in the next two innings yet the scoreboard remained untouched.

The Cougars gained an insurance run with a two-run homer from Shaw in the bottom in the fourth.

Boise was able to save themselves in the top of the seventh with a home run by Jordyn Hutchens to tie the game at 2-2.

No scores from the Cougars in the bottom of the seventh sent the game went to extra innings.

At the bottom of the ninth, there was a stoppage in the game due to a protest against a judgment call following a collision between a Broncos shortstop and junior infielder Paige Hulsey.

An obstruction call sent Hulsey to second while Boise State argued that an out was called at third base and the obstruction was not signaled on the play.

After further review, Hulsey stayed safe at second to continue the game.

UH had the bases loaded following a single by Schulte and a walk for Howie.

Shaw took full advantage and hit a walk-off grand slam to end the game at 6-2.

The Cougars now improve to 10-12 on the season where they will next face Northwestern State in a doubleheader on Saturday, March 12 at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.