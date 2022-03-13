UH secures the South’s No. 5 seed in NCAA Tournament after AAC title win

Looking to follow up on a Final Four a year ago, UH enters the NCAA Tournament as the No. 5 seed in the South region and will face 12-seed UAB in the round of 64 on Friday in Pittsburgh.

This will be the Cougars’ fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, and UH has never lost in the round of 64 in three appearances under head coach Kelvin Sampson.

If Houston advances on Friday, it will face the winner of No. 4 Illinois against No. 13 Chattanooga on Sunday in Pittsburgh. Arizona secured the No. 1 seed in the South region, while Villanova and Tennessee locked down the second and third seeds, respectively.

UAB is 27-7 on the season and clinched its tournament berth after taking down Louisiana Tech in an 82-73 win that earned the Conference USA tournament title for the Blazers.

Houston followed up winning its third American Athletic Conference regular-season championship in four years by successfully defending its title in the conference tournament, defeating Memphis 71-53 in the final on Sunday.

UH finished 29-5 overall and 15-3 in AAC regular-season games.

[email protected]