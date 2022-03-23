UH baseball takes Sanders Cup Opener against Sam Houston State

An offensive outburst behind strong pitching, UH baseball passed Sam Houston State 9-1 in the first game of the Sanders Cup on Tuesday night at Don Sanders Stadium in Huntsville.

Junior right-hander Derrick Cherry got the start on the mound for UH and was tossing seven innings of one-run baseball and striking out eight batters.

A two-RBI single by freshman DH Cameron Nickens in the fourth inning started the scoring for the Cougars.

In the fifth, sophomore third baseman made the score 3-0 on an RBI single to center.

UH baseball put up three runs in both the sixth and seventh innings highlighted by home runs from sophomore Alex Lopez and senior first baseman Ryan Hernandez.

Cherry earned his second win of the year for his strong start.

