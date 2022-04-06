Uhse lifts UH baseball past Sam Houston State to claim Sanders Cup

The Sanders Cup is remaining in Houston after Brandon Uhse launched a three-run moonshot onto Elgin Street in the eighth inning to lift UH baseball past Sam Houston State 8-6 on Tuesday night at Schroeder Park.

Junior right-handed pitcher Logan Clayton got the nod on the bump for the UH baseball team and tossed three innings, allowing one run while striking out four Bearkats.

Senior Ryan Hernandez, who had the day off from the first base and served as the UH DH, gave the Cougars a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third with an RBI single to left field.

Sam Houston State plated a run in both the fourth and fifth innings to retake the lead.UH freshman first baseman Malachi Lott evened the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the inning.

Zach Arnold put the Cougars back in front in the sixth inning, hitting his sixth home run of the season, a two-run shot to the left.

The Bearkats scored two runs of their own in the seventh inning and added another in the eighth to once again go up.

Trailing 6-5, Uhse stepped up to the plate with two runners on bases and the junior left fielder delivered, hitting an absolute no-doubter over the left-field wall capped off with a bat flip.

Junior pitcher Ben Sears closed the door, tossing a perfect ninth inning to secure the UH baseball victory and earn his fifth win of the season.

With UH taking the first two of its three contests against Sam Houston State, the Cougars ensured that the Sanders Cup, a trophy given annually to the winner of the series, will remain in Houston.

