PC gaming is better than console gaming

Every gamer has a preference on whether to play on a computer or a gaming console. However, PC gaming is better than console gaming because of its customization, improved gaming experience and convenience of being a computer.

The first reason for gaming on a computer is that it allows one to have maximum performance. A gamer always wants the best performance when playing and there is no better way than to game on a PC.

Playing on a console does not allow the user to customize the console as it does on a PC. Because of this, consoles do not allow any limits to be pushed while gaming.

Gaming console users do not have the luxury to pick which parts to buy, they just buy the console and are ready to game. Many prefer this method of gaming as it is much easier to do and requires no production from the consumer. This is different when building a full PC setup.

However, with a PC, one can customize the battery, graphics card, processor and storage in order to have the best experience. The player can’t do that with an Xbox or PlayStation. They’re stuck with the specifications that come with it, even if they don’t like them.

One can also customize what keys you use to game on a PC, which usually can’t be done on a console.

One issue with PC gaming is that Xbox and PlayStation also often have exclusives only for their system. A strictly PC gamer would, unfortunately, miss out on these. However, these exclusives are few and far between.

Furthermore, there are many great games on PC that can’t be played on consoles such as “League of Legends.”

Building a really good PC setup can be a little more expensive compared to consoles. However, a gaming computer is a two-in-one. It can be a capable device for things like internet use and also great for playing.

Whether people should get a PC or a console depends on a lot of things. Building a PC does involve learning a lot more about the tech involved and can even be more expensive depending on the quality wanted.

However, a PC gives one a lot more freedom for the person to choose what they want for their gaming experience. This in turn can give the gamer the best playing experience for themselves.

