UH baseball drops series against Cincinnati

The UH baseball team dropped two out of three against Cincinnati over the weekend at UC Baseball Stadium.

Here’s a recap of how each game went:

Game one

The Cougars began their series against the Bearcats with a 5-4 win on Friday night.

UH opened this game with an offensive explosion at the top of the first, scoring four of their five runs in this inning.

Sophomore right fielder Alex Lopez led the charge at the plate this game, hitting a two-run bomb that sparked the hitting streak in the first.

The Bearcats did their best to answer back, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first.

The Cougars managed to cushion their lead, scoring one more run in the third.

The Bearcats tried to fight their way back into the game, scoring one run in the fourth and another in the fifth, but the Cougar’s defense stepped up and did not allow another run for the rest of the game.

Game two

Cincinnati managed to even the series on Saturday afternoon with an offensive showcase that lead to a 13-3 victory over the Cougars.

The Cougars got off to a slow start this game, going scoreless for the first two innings.

UH managed to get things moving in the third, scoring two runs.

But the Bearcats got things started early, scoring one run in the first and five runs in the third.

Cincinnati kept attacking in the fourth and added four more runs to their lead thanks to a grand slam from their sophomore outfielder Cole Harting.

Cincinnati didn’t let up until the seventh inning, scoring three more runs leading to a run-rule win over the Cougars.

Game three

The Cougars lost the final game of the series 9-6 on Sunday afternoon.

With the series tied, the Bearcats and the Cougars both came out swinging.

The Cougars scored three runs in the first thanks to a three-run homer from senior first baseman Ryan Hernandez.

The Bearcats responded with one run in the first and three more in the second.

The Cougars answered with two runs of their own in the third on a Lopez home run and tacked one more in the fourth.

The Bearcats came back with three runs at the bottom of the fourth and managed to keep the Cougars from reaching home plate for the rest of the game.

But Cincinnati wasn’t done yet and made sure to continue to add to their lead in the sixth, adding two more runs to secure the decisive series-ending win.

[email protected]