UH baseball’s midweek win streak snapped by UTRGV

UH baseball’s perfect record in midweek games came to an end on Tuesday night against UT Rio Grande Valley as the Cougars fell 9-1 to the Vaqueros at Schroeder Park.

In the top of the first inning, UT Rio Grande Valley scored a run to take the early lead after a bases-loaded walk.

After UH failed to respond in the bottom of the first, the Cougars quickly grabbed three outs to get the offense back to the plate.

UH got it’s first hit of the game on a single by redshirt sophomore catcher Anthony Tulimero. On a single to right field by freshman outfielder Cameron Nickens, Tulimero was thrown out trying to advance to third base. Another single for the Cougars gave UH runners on first and second with just one out, but UTRGV squashed the UH effort with a double play to put an end to the second inning.

In the fourth inning, UTRGV broke the game open with five runs in the frame. An RBI double to right-center sparked things for the Vaqueros and the big inning was capped off by a three-run home run to give the visitors a 6-0 lead over the Cougars.

UTRGV’s dominance continued in the fifth inning as the team scored two more runs to lead the Cougars 8-0.

The Cougars began to show some life in the bottom of the fifth, getting runners on second and third with just one out, but it once again resulted in no runs.

In the top of the sixth, UTRGV put another run on the board to lead 9-0 over the Cougars.

UH finally managed to bring a run home in the bottom of the sixth on a ground out by Nickens. UH was unable to make any further dents in the sizable UTRGV lead.

Neither team got on the scoreboard in the last three innings of the game. UTRGV took the game by a final score of 9-1.

