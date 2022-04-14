UH men’s golf wraps up regular season at Bayou City Collegiate Classic

The UH men’s golf team capped off its last competition of the season at the Bayou City Collegiate Classic with four individual performances.

Redshirt freshman Drew Murdock, freshman Julio Rios-Brache, graduate student Laurence Crea and freshman Logan Vargas all took part in the tournament as no official team score was recorded.

Laurence Crea led the way for the Cougars with a total score of 230 (+14). Crea finished the first round of the tournament with a 78 and improved in the second round with a 76.

Crea made sure to finish strong and stay consistent in the third and final round with another 76, putting him in a tie for 48th place.

Logan Vargas and Drew Murdock finished below Crea, tying for 64th with a matching total score of 235 (+19).

Vargas and Murdock both got off to a rocky start in the first round but continued to improve as the tournament went on.

Vargas finished with an 85 after the first round and Murdock finished with an 84.

Both players followed up their performances with a 73 to end the second round, helping to go ahead and climb further up on the leader board for the competition.

Julio Rios-Brache claimed the 70th spot on the leaderboard, tying with four other players.

Rios-Brache put up a total of 238 (+22) after his three rounds of play.

With this tournament in the books, the UH men’s golf team will begin preparing for the American Athletic Conference Championships that will be held from April 22-24 in Brooksville, Fla.

