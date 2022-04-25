UH baseball takes conference series against Memphis

UH baseball improved to 7-5 in American Athletic Conference play after taking two of three against Memphis over the weekend at Schroeder Park.

Here’s a look at each game:

Friday

Despite jumping out to a 6-0 lead through two innings, UH fell to Memphis 11-9 in Friday night’s series opener due to pitching struggles.

Sophomore right fielder Alex Lopez recorded a hit in both the first and second inning, driving in three runs, to help the Cougars jump out to a big lead early.

Memphis responded with runs in each of the next three innings to even the game at 6-6.

Junior shortstop Ian McMillan, who finished with three hits on the night, launched home run No. 4 of the season in the bottom of the fifth to put UH back on top.

The Cougars tacked on another run in the sixth to extend the lead to 9-6. It was all Memphis from there as the Tigers cut into the deficit with a solo home run in the seventh before getting to UH closer Ben Sears for four runs in the ninth to take the series opener 11-9.

Four UH pitchers combined to allow 17 Tigers’ hits.

Saturday

Sophomore catcher Anthony Tulimero’s ninth inning heroics lifted UH past Memphis 5-4 on Saturday night to even the series.

After Memphis tied the game 4-4 with two runs in the eighth, Tulimero stepped to the plate with one out in the bottom of the ninth. Down 1-2 in the count, the UH catcher sent the next pitch he saw 411 feet over the left field wall and onto Elgin Street, delivering the Cougars with a walk-off win.

Tulimero and senior first baseman Ryan Hernandez’s 2-RBI singles in the first inning accounted for the only other Cougars’ runs on the night.

Junior left-hander Kyle LaCalameto tossed seven innings, allowing one run on five hits while striking out eight Tigers.

Sears, who pitched a scoreless ninth, earned his sixth win of the year.

Sunday

Hernandez’s five RBI afternoon powered the Cougars to a 7-5 victory in Sunday’s rubber match.

After drawing a bases-loaded walk in the first, Hernandez stepped to the plate again in the fifth with the bases juiced once again. The UH first baseman lasted a 1-1 pitch over the left field wall for a grand slam to put the Cougars up 5-1.

Tulimero and freshman left fielder Cameron Nickens both delivered RBI doubles in the seventh to tack on insurance runs.

Sears came in with two outs in the eighth, recording the final four outs of the game to secure the series win and earn his eighth save of the season.

Junior right-hander Nathan Medrano gave up three runs, all unearned, in 6 and 2/3 innings pitched to earn the victory.

[email protected]