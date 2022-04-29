Patriots take former UH star Marcus Jones 85th overall in NFL Draft

The New England Patriots selected former UH star cornerback and return specialist Marcus Jones with the 85th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday night

The 2021 Paul Hornung Award Winner, an honor given out to college football’s most versatile player, and first team All-American Athletic Conference as a returner and second team as a cornerback proved to be one of the country’s most electric players.

Jones led the nation with two punt return touchdowns and tied for third with two kickoff return touchdowns during his senior campaign. The 5-foot-8-inch, 185-pound former Cougar also led the AAC and was third in the country with five interceptions.

Offensively, Jones hauled in 10 receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown.

