UH updates COVID-19 policies, lifts certain restrictions

The University has updated its COVID-19 policies, effective June 21, according to an email from Senior Vice President for Administration and Finance Raymond Bartlett.

Bartlett said the virus is “far more manageable” now, causing the University to update its COVID-19 policies, including no longer requiring those who test positive to complete the necessary forms and not enforcing restrictions at events.

“However, you are still required to follow the UH COVID-19 protocols if you are symptomatic, test positive or are exposed to someone who has tested positive, which may include self-isolation or quarantine,” Bartlett said.

The dashboard which identifies positive cases on campus will no longer be in use after June 20, but the website will display relevant information, including guidelines for those with a positive test results.

Business travel requests will revert back to their pre-COVID procedures, and specialty cleaning for positive cases will be reduced. The campus pharmacy will still be giving Pfizer vaccines, along with the walk-up kiosk staying open for testing.

