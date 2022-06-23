UH athletics launches $150 million Big 12 fundraising campaign

In preparation for its move to the Big 12 on July 1, 2023, UH athletics officially launched HOUSTON RISE, a $150 million fundraising campaign that will be primarily used to improve athletic facilities, on Thursday.

“President Khator has made it clear that we enter the Big 12 to win,” said UH athletic director Chris Pezman. “We need to elevate to a Power 5 standard to provide our coaches and student-athletes the tools they need to compete for championships in our new conference. This is the mission of HOUSTON RISE.”

The money will go towards building the new Football Development Center, upgrades to the Guy V. Lewis Development Center, the home of both the men’s and women’s basketball programs, modernizing the Athletics-Alumni Center used by UH’s Olympic programs and improving other athletic facilities in the future.

UH football head coach Dana Holgorsen has pledged a $1 million donation to HOUSTON RISE.

“Houston has been committed to me, and I am committed to Houston and, as part of that commitment, I am honored to do my part to help make the new operations building a reality,” Holgorsen said. “My hope is that this small gesture may generate further excitement for the HOUSTON RISE campaign.”

UH athletics also hopes to expand and diversify its support base through HOUSTON RISE. To achieve this goal, UH will focus on adding new season ticket holders across all sports and increasing membership to the Cougar Pride Athletic Fund.

“Membership in the Big 12 is the result of exceptional leadership, unwavering courage and relentless drive – all qualities that define a Houston Cougar,” Pezman said. “This campaign embodies that spirit while reminding us that our journey has only just begun. We are a year away from Big 12 competition and assuming our place in the Power 5. We’ve worked for three decades to get to this point. Rest assured that we will rise to this ultimate challenge.”

