‘Terrifying to know that a gun has more rights than a woman’: UH reacts to ruling

Many Americans across the nation woke up this morning to find out their legal access to safe abortions could be in jeopardy. In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a fire has been lit as citizens call upon their lawmakers to act in the face of this landmark decision.

Texas being one of the many states that has so-called “trigger laws” on books, students at UH in particular have found themselves in a situation where rights they have had access to for many years are on the verge of disappearance.

Student Government Association President Joshua Martin was one of the first to speak up. In a statement issued to The Cougar, Martin called upon Americans to make their voices heard.

“I am deeply disturbed by the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade. In order to protect all, and not just some, of our rights, we must flood the polls this November like never seen before,” Martin said. “To Americans nationwide, will you knock on doors? Will you peacefully march to ensure your voice is heard? Because in the end, we need elected officials committed to stand with the people of this country, and the only way to get that is to vote.”

The cry for change does not come from SGA alone, however. UH students of all years and majors have begun making their voices heard on social media platforms and around campus.

Julianne Gutierrez, a history junior, shared her thoughts on the decision, saying on how she feared for the future and for future court decisions.

“The overturning of Roe v. Wade devistates and terrifies me,” Gutierrez said. “I believe more human rights laws will be overturned, like Obergell v. Hodges. People might say that won’t ever happen, but look at what happened today.”

Gutierrez is not alone in her fear, as many students appear to share this sentiment.

Gaby Hamilton, a sophomore studying journalism, echoed Gutierrez’s stance on the ruling. For Hamilton, what’s most concerning is the effect this will have on traditionally underserved populations such as lower-income families and people of color.

“This move was made to discriminate against middle and lower class women and women of color who cannot afford to travel to states where abortion is still protected,” Hamilton said. “It’s terrifying to know that a gun has more rights than a woman does.”

As the future of reproductive rights in the U.S. continues to remain uncertain, UH students are left to deal with the realities of a state that has deemed abortion a crime.

