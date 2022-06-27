Gallery: Houstonians protest to defend Roe v. Wade, LGBTQ+ rights
By Katrina Kujawa June 27, 2022
Socialist alternative houston set up their booth and were the primary organizers for the event. | Katrina Kujawa/The Cougar
The nurse, pictured with a megaphone, said she has a passion for women’s health and is disappointed in what happened. | Katrina Kujawa/The Cougar
Beto O’Rourke, a Democrat running for Texas governor, arrived at the protest. He said he was not there to speak, but to listen. | Katrina Kujawa/The Cougar
