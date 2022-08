UH football ranked No. 24 in AP preseason poll

UH football begins the year at No. 24 in the AP preseason Top 25 poll.

This marked the first time since 2016 that the Cougars have been ranked inside the AP Top 25 since 2016 when UH was ranked 16th to begin the season.

The Cougars kick off their 2022 campaign on Saturday, Sept. 3 against UTSA at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

[email protected]