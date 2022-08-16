Student accused of starting Lofts fire placed on house arrest

The University student facing felony arson charges after allegedly setting the University Lofts fire was placed on house arrest and ordered to stay 200 feet away from any UH campus or property Tuesday afternoon by a Harris County magistrate.

Kevin Ekofo’s bond was set at $100,000 after Magistrate Jim Callan deemed him to be a clear threat to the public. He admitted to setting the fire “because he wanted to and because he could,” prosecutors wrote in a bail motion filed Tuesday morning.

The 26-year-old is accused of starting the fire with a flammable liquid before trying to start another blaze outside of Cougar Village I. He was seen riding off with a gas can, according to court documents.

Although the fire damaged parts of four floors, the whole building was evacuated and its residents were displaced for the night. Most students, except for some on the affected floors, were allowed to return by Tuesday afternoon.

Ekofo will be under house arrest until his trial date, which has not been set.

[email protected]