UH soccer shutout against Lamar

In the second game of a road stretch, the UH soccer team fell to Lamar 3-0 in Beaumont on Sunday night.

The Cougars fell down early after a Lamar goal in the 10th minute. Despite letting up an early goal, the Cougars were able to settle in, keeping the score steady at 1-0 until the half.

After halftime, Lamar was able to quickly extend their lead to 2-0 in the 60th minute and 3-0 in the 69th minute.

Despite outshooting Lamar, the Cougars were unable to find the net throughout the game.

The Cougars picked up eight fouls on the day, with only one resulting in a yellow card on a foul from junior midfielder Cordelia Cross in the 90th minute.

The loss brings the Cougars’ record to 0-1-1.

The Cougars will look to pick up their first win of the season on the road against Louisiana Lafayette. After playing on the road against Louisiana Lafayette, the Cougars will finish the series of road games against Sam Houston State, before their first home game against Baylor on Sept. 1.

