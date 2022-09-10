Live score: UH, Texas Tech meet in preview of future Big 12 battle

LUBBOCK — After surviving a scare from UTSA in triple overtime, No. 25 UH looks to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2018 as the Cougars take on Texas Tech at Jones AT&T Stadium in a preview of a future Big 12 matchup.

Follow along with our live scoring updates throughout the game:

Final: Texas Tech 33, Houston 30

After holding the Cougars to a field goal, the Red Raiders ended the game after Smith rushed out of the pocket and raced into the end zone for a 9-yard rushing touchdown and win the game for Texas Tech.

Reaching at least second overtime in each of UH’s first two games this season, the Cougars now fall to 1-1 on the year.

Second Overtime: Houston 30, Texas Tech 27

Failing to find the endzone after extending the drive on third down, the Cougars settled for a 20-yard field goal by Baxa.

First Overtime: Houston 27, Texas Tech 27

After converting a crucial 4th-and-20 to stay alive, the Red Raiders found the end zone on a 4-yard rush by junior running back Tahj Brooks to even the the score at 27-27.

First Overtime: Houston 27, Texas Tech 20

Opting to go on offense first, Tune hit freshman wide receiver Matthew Golden on a short pass to the right side of the field, ran across the middle the field and into the left side of the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown to regain the lead at 27-20.

Fourth Quarter (00:03): Houston 20, Texas Tech 20

Trailing for the first time in the game, Texas Tech drove 46 yards down the field in six plays and tied the game at 20-20 with a 47-yard field goal by Wolff.

Fourth Quarter (00:37): Houston 20, Texas Tech 17

After senior defensive back Gervarrius Owens returned an interception deep inside Red Raider territory, the Cougars took their first lead of the game at 20-17 with a 35-yard field goal by Baxa.

Fourth Quarter (12:25): Texas Tech 17, Houston 17

UH senior nickleback Jayce Rogers came up huge for UH, jumping a route to pick off Smith and taking the ball to the house to even things up.

Third Quarter (13:24): Texas Tech 17, Houston 10

A 63-yard throw from senior quarterback Clayton Tune to Dell on the first play of the second half put UH at the Texas Tech 4-yard line.

A few plays later, redshirt freshman running back Brandon Campbell found the endzone from two yards out for his first career collegiate touchdown.

Second Quarter (0:18): Texas Tech 17, Houston 3

A quick four-play, 69-yard drive capped off by a 54-yard catch and run by receiver Myles Price extended the Red Raiders’ lead to two touchdowns with just 18 seconds left in the first half.

Second Quarter (10:10): Texas Tech 10, Houston 3

The score didn’t remained tied for long as the Texas Tech offense capitalized off prime field position, thanks to the kickoff going out of bounds, to retake the lead.

Smith connected with wide receiver Nehemiah Martinez, who broke a couple of tackles, and strolled into the end zone for a 43-yard touchdown.

Second Quarter (11:17): Texas Tech 3, Houston 3

After setting up shop at the Texas Tech 19-yard line thanks to a 35-yard punt return from junior Nathaniel Dell, the UH offense failed to take advantage of the great field position and was forced to settle for a field goal.

Senior kicker Bubba Baxa connected from 24 yards out to tie the game up.

First Quarter (11:26): Texas Tech 3, Houston 0

Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith led the Red Raiders’ offense down the field on the game’s opening drive, slicing up the UH defense going a 4 for 4 for 34 yards through the air to begin the game.

The UH defense held its ground deep in its own territory, forcing a 25-yard Trey Wolff field goal to give Texas Tech the early lead.