UH soccer suffers shutout loss to East Carolina

The UH soccer team fell to American Athletic Conference-leading East Carolina 1-0 on Thursday night at Johnson Stadium in Greenville, South Carolina.

The Cougars and Pirates struggled to create opportunities throughout the match, with both teams having only one shot on goal.

In the third minute, the Cougars had an excellent early opportunity to strike first with junior midfielder Adriana Hutson placing a shot on goal in the bottom left of the net. It was saved by the Pirates. This ended up being the only shot on goal for UH in the entire match.

In the 17th minute, senior forward Janna Singleton had the second shot of the match for the Cougars, but it was blocked. Both teams were scoreless as they headed into halftime.

East Carolina scored the first and only goal of the match in the 69th minute as Jazmin Ferguson found the top right of the net. East Carolina’s Sierra Lowery had the assist.

UH tried to answer back in the 73rd minute, but junior forward Nadia Kamassah’s shot was blocked.

Singleton received a yellow card in the 90th minute of the match.

The Cougars finished with three shots in the match, with two of them being in the first half. UH also had 7 total corners.

UH now sits to .500 on the season with a 4-4-1 record and is 1-1 in AAC play.

