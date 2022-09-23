UH volleyball begins AAC play with comeback win over Tulane

Trailing multiple times in its American Athletic Conference opener, UH volleyball never panicked, finding a way to notch a comeback and beat Tulane in five sets on Wednesday afternoon in New Orleans.

After dropping the first set 25-22, UH responded with an overwhelming performance in the second, holding Tulane to just nine points.

Graduate middle blocker Isabel Theut and graduate outside hitter Kortlyn Henderson each posted four kills in the Cougars’ 25-9 second set victory.

Despite having two set point chances in the third set, UH could not seal the deal as Tulane went on a 4-0 run to take the set 26-24 and go up 2-1 in the match.

The Cougars bounced back taking the fourth set, winning 25-18 thanks to Theut taking control late with five kills.

The Cougars managed to carry this momentum into the final set coming out on top over Tulane 15-8 to complete the comeback and start off AAC play at 1-0.

Graduate outside hitter Kortlyn Henderson contributed two crucial kills during this set, one of which was for the win.

Theut finished with a career-high 22 kills.

