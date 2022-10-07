UH soccer’s match against SMU ends in a draw

The UH women’s soccer team earned its second draw in American Athletic Conference play after battling SMU to a 1-1 tie Thursday night at Carl Lewis International Complex.

UH struck first as sophomore midfielder Samantha Wiehe scored on a free kick in the 16th minute.

It did not take long for the Mustangs to respond as another free kick in the 20th minute led to SMU’s Jewel Boland scoring the equalizer.

The Cougars were largely able to maintain pressure on SMU for the rest of the half with a 7-4 shot advantage but were unable to convert, going into the half tied at one.

SMU threatened early in the second half with three shots in the first five minutes but came up empty each time.

The Mustangs stayed on the attack midway through the half when a corner kick nearly got through before redshirt freshman goalkeeper Haley Woodward got a hold of the ball amidst a forest of legs for her third save.

The Cougars then avoided going down 2-1 in the 79th minute when SMU’s Courtney Sebazco sent a clean look off the crossbar.

UH had two close misses in the final minutes as the match ended in a 1-1 draw, putting the Cougars 5-4-3 and 1-1-2 in conference play.

[email protected]