UH soccer shutout in loss to Tulsa

The UH women’s soccer team fell to Tulsa 3-0 on Sunday afternoon at the Carl Lewis International Complex.

After UH senior forward Janna Singleton was yellow-carded in the fourth minute, Tulsa opened the scoring on a fifth-minute goal.

In the 29th minute, the Golden Hurricane doubled their lead as Isold Runarsdottir found the back of the net.

Despite being down 2-0 at the half, UH redshirt freshmen goalkeeper Haley Woodward had three saves to limit Tulsa’s damage.

UH came back with fire to begin the second half as quickly had two shots to try to cut the deficit in half. Both shots missed, keeping the match at 2-0 in favor of Tulsa.

UH sophomore forward Anna Reysa was yellow-carded in the 59th minute.

By the 76th minute, both teams were battling back and forth with multiple attempted shots, all of

which were unsuccessful.

Tulsa’s Quinn Turner added a point to the scoreboard in the 78th minute, widening the Golden Hurricane lead to 3-0.

In a scramble to get a score on the board, UH fired a close miss in the 87th minute.

The match ended with a 3-0 Tulsa win.

With the loss, the Cougars fell to 5-5-3 overall and 1-2-2 in American Athletic Conference play.

