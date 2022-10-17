UH cross country concludes Arturo Barrios Invitational

The UH cross country teams wrapped up their involvement at the Arturo Barrios Invitational as the women’s team posted a 15th-place finish while the men finished 25th.

In the Women’s 6K, senior Claire Meyer crossed the finish line first for Houston, clocking in a time of 21:09.9 and finishing in 23rd place out of 326.

Sophomore Macie Ellis was the next to cross the finish line for the Cougars, finishing with a time of 22:41.2.

Cougars in the Women’s 6K finishing in the top half of all participants were junior Sondos Moursy at 22:45.0, junior Kelly-Ann Beckford at 23:10.0 and sophomore Zosia Bulhak finishing with 23:14.9.

In the Men’s 8K, senior Brandon Seagraves had the highest individual finish for the Cougars on the day, ending in 27th place out of 360 with a time of 24:23.7.

The next closest finish for the Cougars was freshman Miles Cox, ending with a time of 25:14.8.

Other Cougars participating in the Men’s 8K race were Junior Barry Cox, sophomore Brycen Pitre, senior Devin Vallejo, sophomore Trey Grant and freshman Aidan Killian.

The Cougars now shift focus towards the American Athletic Conference Championships, held on Oct. 29 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

