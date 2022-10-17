UH swimming team grabs second at Rice Fall Splash

After two days of competition at the Rice Fall Splash, the UH swimming team managed to finish in second place at the event with 308 points.

The teams split up for separate events on the weekend as the swimming team finished below Rice (391), but beat out Incarnate Word who finished in third place (115).

Junior Sophie Anderson, freshman Virag Peter and senior Audrey McKinnon recorded top performances in the 200-yard breaststroke, filling out the podium for first, second and third places respectfully.

The team of sophomores Adelaide Meuter and Emma Wright, and freshmen Jenna Kerkman and Alondra Ortiz posted a time of 1:36.75 to grab second place in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

In the 200-yard medley relay, the group consisting of Peter and freshman Landry Hadder, Noor El Gendy and Jenna Kerkman placed first to finish the two-day event for the Cougars.

The Cougars’ next competition will see them play host to their first American Athletic Conference opponents of the season in Tulane on Nov. 5 at CRCW Natatorium.

[email protected]