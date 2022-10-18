UH volleyball sweeps Memphis to extend winning streak to nine

UH volleyball swept Memphis on the road on Sunday afternoon, maintaining its perfect American Athletic Conference record and extending its winning streak to nine.

Despite jumping out to an early lead, Memphis came roaring back and put the Cougars into a 19-16 deficit.

UH came back to tie at 24 all, and won the set thanks to graduate middle blocker Isabel Theut’s back-to-back game-winning kills.

The second set was chock full of ties and lead changes. Tied at 25, an ace by graduate outside hitter Kennedy Warren followed by a Memphis error gave the Cougars the set by a score of 27-25.

The third go around for the UH squad proved to be just as competitive as the last two, with even nine lead changes. Tied at 23, the Cougars took the next two points on a kill from Theut and Tigers’ error to win the set by a score of 25-23, securing the sweep.

Theut had a match-leading 14 kills and junior libero Kate Georgiades had a match-high 27 digs.

