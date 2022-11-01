UH women’s golf finishes seventh in Battle at the Beach

UH women’s golf finished seventh in the Battle at the Beach tournament held at Club Campestre in San Jose, Mexico with freshmen Moa Svedenskiold and Natalie Saint Germain leading the way.

Svedenskiold led the way for the club shooting 3-under par on the tournament to tie for sixth on the player leaderboard, her second top-10 finish in a row after tying for the title at the Jim West Challenge at Kissing Tree Golf Club in San Marcos.

Saint Germain shot 2-under-par over the weekend tying for ninth on the player leaderboard. Germain had the best opening day score, shooting 4-under par. She followed it up with 1-over rounds on days two and three.

Junior Nicole Abelar shot a total of 220 over the weekend placing 44th. Freshman Alexa Saldana shot 222, finishing in the top 50. Junior Delaney Martin placed 83rd with 233 strokes over the weekend.

As a team, the Cougars placed seventh with a total of 862 shots.

