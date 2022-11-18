No. 23 UH volleyball wins program-record 18th straight

No. 23 UH volleyball made history Friday night in Fertitta Center, sweeping Memphis on its way to a program-record 18th straight victory.

“It is just an awesome feeling, ” said sophomore middle blocker Kellen Morin. “Standing there, looking up at people cheering at you because you just broke a record is a feeling I cannot describe.”

This was the Cougars’ eighth consecutive sweep and 11th overall since the win streak started on Sep. 18 with a victory over High Point.

“We’re playing our best volleyball,” said UH head coach David Rehr after the match. “Sweeps are keeping us fresh and that’s another thing that helps.”

The Cougars took the first set 25-20 and followed it up with 25-18 wins in sets two and three to secure the sweep of the Tigers.

Senior outside hitter Abbie Jackson led the Cougars with 11 kills. Graduate outsider hitter Kennedy Warren and Morin each had nine kills.

Junior libero Kate Georgiades finished a match-high 23 digs in the win.

With the victory, UH sits at 26-2 overall and 17-0 in American Athletic Conference play with three matches left in the regular season.

“We have worked so hard to be here and it’s great to see all of it has paid off,” said senior middle blocker Rachel Tullos.

[email protected]